Family of Jonesborough DUI crash victim doubles reward as search for suspect continues

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Washington County, Tennessee family has doubled the reward for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of causing a crash that killed their daughter.

37-year-old Shirra Branum was killed in a crash along Conklin Road in Jonesborough back in March. Jer nine-year-old son Randy was also in the car and was injured but he survived.

Investigators are still looking for 30-year-old Alan Mogollon-Anaya. He’s wanted on multiple charges including vehicular homicide by intoxication.

Investigators did not place charges until his blood alcohol results came back at over twice the legal limit and at that point they couldn’t find him. They also believe he is in the United States illegally.

Branum’s father said they’ve decided to increase the reward money from the previous amount of $2,000 to $4,000.

“Money makes people talk, I don’t care who it is that’s what makes the whole world go around and around and that’s the only reason I’m trying to put every dime I possibly can into this,” Shirra Branum’s father, Hugh Scalf said.

Scalf says their faith is keeping the family going and they want to give that money to anyone who can help investigators find Mogollon-Anaya.

If you have any information that can help, you’re asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

