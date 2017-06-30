TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple crashes with injuries reported on Lynn Garden Drive in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport emergency dispatch confirmed reports of multiple crashes with injuries on Lynn Garden Drive. As a result, the two separate crashes have shut down most of Lynn Garden Drive causing “severe congestion”, said Kingsport police.

One of the crashes was reported in the 1100 block, while the other was reported in the 800 block.

The first crash happened in front of Lynn Garden Restaurant near the Virgil Avenue intersection. The other happened in front of Dairy Queen near Truxton Drive.

Emergency crews are urging drivers to take an alternate route if they normally travel that road.

KPD says it is in the process of investigating and clearing the road.

If you are traveling in that area, police said to please be alert, use caution, drive slow and be patient.

News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as they become available and have a live report beginning at Noon on News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities (WJHL 11.1 and 11.2).

