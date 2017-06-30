TLC Center prepares 20 community library to be place throughout Carter County

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – The TLC Community Center in Elizabethton is looking for donations to help them fill a series of small lending libraries.

Working closely with the community, Director Angie Odom said lots of children don’t have access to books or things to do when school is out for summer.

Odom said she wanted to try to provide these libraries to communities as a free service in some of the county’s more rural neighborhoods.

Odom is converting outdoor magazine racks that have doors on the front to protect the books from the weather.

Now Odom is looking to the community help raise funds to purchase the racks so the libraries can be set up throughout.

When first asking for the donations to acquire the racks Odom said she was hoping to get enough for 10 of them.

She said she was overwhelmed at the support when she received enough to buy 20.

“Our county just surprised me with the people offering to come out and support and help. So we are able to reach areas like Elk Mills, Little Milligan, Shady, Roan Mountain,” Odom said.

The center is also going to make small bundles of food available on the shelves of the libraries for the communities.

The bundles will consist of a few canned goods.

If you would like to make a donation or volunteer at the center, call Angie Odom at 423-895-8601.