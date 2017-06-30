Police: Bristol man charged after drugs, paraphernalia found during traffic stop

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Bristol Tennessee Police Department officers arrested a man on multiple charges Friday, following a traffic stop in the 6500 block of Highway 394.

When officers stopped the vehicle, they made contact with Robert Wassom, 39, of Bristol, Tenn., and discovered that his driver’s license was suspended.

Wassom had reportedly been charged with the offense multiple times previously and was taken into custody.

During the arrest, officers found that Wassom had several grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a powdery substance believed to be heroin in his possession.

Digital scales and $200 in cash were also found. Officers also seized Wassom’s vehicle.

Wassom was charged with possession with intent to resale schedule II, driving suspended, open container and speeding.

Additional charges are pending at this time.

Wassom was taken to the Sullivan County Jail and is currently awaiting arraignment.

