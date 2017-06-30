Panel votes to explore other cities for Tennessee State Fair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A state panel is considering moving the Tennessee State Fair to a new location after more than 100 years.

News outlets report the Tennessee State Fair and Exposition Commission voted 9-0 Thursday to gauge if any other counties wanted to host the fair in 2019. The fair has been held in Nashville since 1906.

Proposals for the new site could either be a stand-alone state fair or a year-round agriculture expo center.

Commission Chairman Bo Roberts says the current site is constrained and the commission wouldn’t expect the facility to make a significant investment for a two-week tenant.

Recent fair attendance has lagged behind surrounding fairs. In 2015, about 100,000 people attended the state fair in Nashville, compared with more than 500,000 people who attended the Wilson County Fair.