KPD: Missing 59-year-old woman found safe in neighboring state

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officials said a woman reported missing and was possibly endangered has been located.

According to a KPD news release, 59-year-old Tomorrow L. Statzer — also known as a Tammy Statzer — was found in a neighboring state and was safe.

Statzer was reported missing on June 17 by an acquaintance who said he had been out of touch with Statzer for over a week and was concerned.

Due to health issues, detectives were concerned about her overall safety and welfare.

