Kingsports Nottingham wins battle on final hole for North & South title

PINEHURST — Like many who play Pinehurst Resort’s No. 2 Course, William Nottingham thought about Payne Stewart as he lined up a putt on the 18th green of the historic golf venue Friday morning.

A statue of Stewart striking the celebratory pose after his putt at 18 to win the 1999 U.S. Open sits to the left of the green, but Nottingham didn’t need that reminder. The 18-year-old from Kingsport, Tennessee, was facing his own date with destiny, hoping that a putt to the exact location where Stewart made his legendary shot would win the 117th Men’s North & South Amateur championship.

“On my last putt there, actually, I was thinking of Payne Stewart because that pin is in a very similar spot,″ Nottingham said later, after winning the 18th and securing a 1-up triumph against James Anstiss of New Zealand. “It’s really special to win on one of the last few holes, especially 18, where so many great champions have come through here. I was just glad to get it done.″