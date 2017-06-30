JULY 4TH EVENTS: Where to celebrate around our region

(WJHL) – News Channel 11 is in your corner with a list of events for you and your family to enjoy. This year, July 4 falls on a Tuesday. There are plenty of opportunities for you and your family to see some fireworks, watch a parade and take part with other community members in celebrating our nation’s independence. The following is a list of patriotic themed events happening in the Tri-Cities.

Johnson City, TN

32nd Annual Pepsi Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks

Presented by Food City – Tuesday, July 4

Located on the grounds of the Freedom Hall Civic Center

The Freedom Hall Pool is closed for the summer due to ongoing construction and renovations.

Kingsport/Sullivan County, TN

A parade will be held in Kingsport at 10 a.m. from Renaissance Center to Veterans Memorial.

A parade will also be held in Blountville at 2 p.m. from Keystone Drive down Highway 126 to Historic Sullivan County Courthouse.

Kingsport Pops! July 4th from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in Downtown Kingsport located in the 1st block of Broad Street. The concert featuring Song of the Mountains starts at 8:00 p.m. This is a free event. Please bring lawn chairs — no pets or coolers are allowed. Parking is available in the garage on Shelby Street and Market Street. There will be a Honda Civic giveaway! Click here for the event website.

Bristol, TN/VA

Celebrate Bristol Presents Star-Spangled 4th of July celebration

Bristol’s annual Independence Day celebration will be held Monday, July 4 with a parade down State Street from Bob Morrison Boulevard to Lee Street, along Lee from State Street to Cumberland Square Park at 5 p.m. At 6 p.m. there will be a special recognition of all veterans in Cumberland Square Park. Inflatables, eating contests and food and beverage vendors will also be available. Free watermelon will be sponsored by Kroger. At 6:15 p.m. Great American Lions Club Rubber Duck Race will be held at Cumberland Square Park/Beaver Creek Basin. Starting at 7 p.m., the Border Bash Summer Concert featuring Front Country Band and Rob Nance. A fireworks show will start at 10 p.m. in the Historic Downtown Bristol near Cumberland Square Park. For more information, visit Celebrate Bristol VA-TN Facebook page or CelebrateBristol.orgFor more details, click here.

Elizabethton, TN

Independence Day Celebration

The City of Elizabethton’s Independence Day Celebration will begin at 11:00 a.m. with a patriotic march and bike parade starting at the first block of downtown and ending at Covered Bridge Park. The events at the Covered Bridge will begin at 12:00 p.m. and feature a special patriotic ceremony honoring all those that have served our country. Retroville and The Jerry Pierce Bands will be performing throughout the afternoon. The celebration will also include inflatables, patriotic bike parade judging, a beauty pageant for all ages, and the Dancer’s Dreams Performing Arts Academy’s Covered Bridge Cloggers and Angel Steps Praise Dance teams. There will once again great food and free watermelon. Later that evening the Elizabethton Twins will hold its annual God and Country Night at 7 p.m. sponsored by Borderview Christian Church. Immediately following the game between the E-Twins and Princeton Rays will be Elizabethton’s annual July 4th Fireworks Show sponsored by Snap-On Tools. For more information contact the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department at 423-547-6441.

Sycamore Shoals in Elizabethton

Independence celebrations and bring the entire family out for a weekend full of history, patriotism, education, and family fun. The event will run from 10:00 until 4:00 on Saturday, July 1 and 10:00 until 3:00 on Sunday, July 2. Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is located at 1651 W. Elk Ave. Elizabethton, TN 37643. For more information about this event please contact the park at 423-543-5808 or log on to : http://www.sycamoreshoalstn.org or http://tnstateparks.com/parks/about/sycamore-shoals

Roan Mountain, TN

Independence Day Celebration at Roan Mountain State Park

July 1

9:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Roan Mountain State Park commemorates the 4th of July the old-fashioned way with a bicycle parade, traditional field games, checkers tournament, and more. Family fun for all ages! Click here for more details.

Abingdon, VA

Free event!

On Saturday, July 1 the Abingdon Market Pavillion and Remsburg Drive will be alive with an All-American Independence Day Extravaganza. Free activities include a watermelon eating contest, a kids’ craft area, historical reenactors, block party with a foam pit, stilt walkers, antique tractor show, blues concert, and firework finale. For a schedule of events, click here.

Greeneville, TN

American Downtown kicks off at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, with a parade from Towne Square Shopping Center to Greeneville High School. The theme will be “Salute to Service, Honoring and Remembering” recognizing local emergency personnel, military members, veterans, and community volunteers. Click here to see more information about this event. There is even an outdoor movie and a hot dog eating contest, click here to learn more details about the contest.

Jonesborough, TN

Jonesborough Days begins Friday, June 30 and ends on July 2

The 2017 Jonesborough Days Festival will begin Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m. and continue through Sunday, July 2 at 10 p.m. as it goes out with a bang during the annual fireworks display. The parade will take place on Saturday, July 1 at 10 a.m. throughout downtown. More details at the links below:

Rogersville, TN

A July 4th Celebration

The headline entertainment will be provided by award-winning country band Restless Heart, 2016 Independent Artist of the Year Brad Puckett, and two local bands, Elevation 1255 and Hayden Garber. In addition, on July 3 the committee is co-sponsoring with WRGS Radio a Fiddlin’ For the Fourth competition for young fiddle players ages 18 and under. For more information about the Rogersville event, click here.

Johnson County, TN

July 4th, 2017

The Johnson County Chamber of Commerce “4th of July Celebration, Parade & Day in the Park”. Gather the entire family and all your friends and make plans to spend the evening celebrating our Nation’s Birth; participating in or being a spectator of the “4th of July Parade”; dancing to live music, enjoying great entertainment, and ending with the spectacular ‘Fireworks Show’ at Ralph Stout Park. For more information call (423)727-5800 or visit: http://johnsoncountytn.org

Marion, VA

Rock, White & Blues Cruise on July 4

Marion is hosting the “Rock, White and Blues” Cruise In and Concert on Broad Street in downtown Marion, beginning at 6 pm.

Click here to learn how you can plan your stay and for a schedule of events.

Unicoi, TN

July 4th, Freedom Festival

The Town of Unicoi puts on an Independence Day Celebration that rivals the celebrations in surrounding areas. Freedom Fest is held on July 4th at the Unicoi Elementary School grounds (404 Massachusetts Ave). There is no charge for this celebration, simply bring your blankets and chairs and join us for food, fun, and fireworks. The fun begins at 5pm with live music and food available for purchase from the Unicoi Ruritan. We will end the night with an exciting fireworks display beginning shortly after dark. For more information call (423) 743-7162 or (423) 735-0517. For more details, check out – https://www.facebook.com/townofunicoitn/.

Blowing Rock, NC

Fireworks Extravaganza at Tweetsie Railroad

Tuesday, July 4

Admission: Adults $20, Children age 3 to 12 $15

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. – parking $10 per car

For more details, click here.

Gatlinburg, TN

Gatlinburg celebrates the 4th of July in a big way and this year will be no exception. For 42 years, Gatlinburg has kicked off the holiday with the first Independence Parade in the Nation stepping off at 12:01 a.m. on July 4. In recognition of their heroic efforts during the 2016 wildfires, Gatlinburg is proud to announce that the Grand Marshals for the Midnight Parade will be the Firefighters, First Responders and Law Enforcement Officers who came to our aid.

“For generations, we have shared our hometown with millions of visitors. This is an opportunity for our residents and visitors to come together to thank and salute our hometown heroes not just for their service to Gatlinburg last year, but for service to their communities every day,” says Mark Adams, CEO and President of the Gatlinburg CVB.

In addition to the community floats, giant balloons and exotic cars, this year’s parade is loaded with new marching units from around the country including: USAF Honor Guard Marching Military Unit from Washington, D.C., the 129th Army Band from Nashville, Tennessee, the Lake City Tiger Marching Band from Minnesota, the Azalea Trail Maids from Mobile, Alabama, New Edition Legacy Marching Band from Maryland and others.

Leading up to the parade, the 129th Army Band will hold a free concert on Monday, July 3 at 6:00 p.m. on Ripley’s Aquarium Plaza. The festivities continue at Noon on Tuesday, July 4 with the annual River Raft Regatta, an unmanned floatables race beginning at Christ in the Smokies Bridge on River Road and ending at the Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies Bridge. Registration begins at 10:00 a.m. at Christ in the Smokies. The race is free and open to the public. Prizes will be awarded.

Gatlinburg’s Fourth of July celebrations will come to a close at 10:00 p.m. when visitors will enjoy the spectacular 20-minute fireworks display in the heart of downtown, with the best viewing areas around traffic lights #3 and #5. The 129th Army Band will play prior to the fireworks in a free concert at 9:00 p.m. on the Ripley’s Aquarium Plaza.

Stretching more than a mile, the parade route begins at traffic light #1A on East Parkway, turning south onto Parkway at traffic light #3 and traveling the length of downtown to traffic light #10 at Ski Mountain Road. Parade goers are encouraged to arrive early on Monday, July 3 in order to secure the perfect viewing area along the parade route.

In addition to the Fourth of July events, the streets of Gatlinburg are filled with Appalachian music from Smoky Mountain Tunes and Tales every night through July 29. The City offers free Parkway Trolley service, spanning the full length of the Parkway, daily through August 12 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information about the 42nd Gatlinburg Fourth of July Midnight Parade and festivities and other summer events, call 1-800-588-1817 or visit our website at www.gatlinburg.com.