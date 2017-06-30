Jonesborough Days kicks off Friday morning, ends Sunday with fireworks

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL)- Friday a celebration with a rich history kicks off in downtown Jonesborough. The Jonesborough Days Festival starts Friday at 10 a.m. and continues through Sunday at 10 p.m. as it wraps up with a fireworks show.

This year there is a free watermelon eating social, a shrimp boil, moon pie eating contest, a dog costume contest. The kick off dinner is Friday, a parade is at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Throughout the weekend you’ll find crafts, live music, and a beer garden.

Jonesborough Days Festival has been a staple in Tennessee’s oldest town for 47 years. “Jonesborough Days Festival is one of the oldest festivals in East Tennessee,” Cameo Waters with the Town of Jonesborough said. “We just like to celebrate the history of Jonesborough and Tennessee.”

Waters said there will also be more than 70 vendors, showcasing local handmade crafters.Festival hours include Friday and Saturday, June 30 and July 1 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, July 2 from Noon to 10 p.m. Admission to the festival is free and open to the public.

For a complete event schedule or for more information on the Jonesborough Days Festival, call 423.753.1010 or visit Jonesborough Days on Facebook.

