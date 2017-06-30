JCPD arrest 18-year-old on multiple reckless endangerment charges

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested an 18-year-old on reckless endangerment charges.

According to a JCPD news release, Katie A. Roark, of Johnson City, was charged with five counts of reckless endangerment.

Police said Roark’s arrest stemmed from an officer responding to a call in the 600 block of East Main Street, where a victim said Roark had been chasing her and her friend in her car.

The victim told police she had also tried to ram them several times.

According to the release, another victim said that Roark had almost hit him and his 10-year-old son while they were walking in a parking lot in the 600 block of East Main Street.

Roark was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where she is being held on $50,000 bond.

She was scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on July 3 at 1:30 p.m.

