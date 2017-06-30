HUD writing rule to help implement over-income housing law

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is in the process of writing a new rule that will help implement a federal law prompted by a Community Watchdog investigation.

As we reported in March, Congressman Phil Roe (R), TN-District 1, and two other lawmakers urged new HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson to fully enforce the bi-partisan law, passed last year and meant to keep over-income families out of public housing.

In the department’s response, a top HUD administrator told Rep. Roe the agency plans on creating a rule related to a portion of the law.

“As the department noted in its response, it is currently writing a rule to implement last year’s legislation,” Rep. Roe said in a statement. “As the implementation of HOTWA moves forward, I plan to continue to emphasize that public housing must prioritize access to affordable housing for those families who need it most.”

The Housing Opportunity Through Modernization Act of 2016 requires housing authorities to either evict over-income families after two years or raise their rent, so people in need of emergency housing can move off of lengthy waiting lists and into homes.

A Missouri congressman filed the legislation after learning the results of a nationwide audit prompted by our Community Watchdog investigation.

