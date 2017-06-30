Honaker, Va. man wanted on several charges after multi-county pursuit

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Honaker, Va. man who led deputies on a multi-county pursuit Thursday after driving away from a traffic stop.

According to a WCSO news release, a deputy was conducting a traffic stop for speeding at the intersection of Old Saltworks Road and Old Mill Road near Saltville, Va. when the vehicle stopped.

As the deputy was approaching the car, the vehicle sped away.

A pursuit occurred and went into Russell County, Va. on Route 80.

According to the release, Russell County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police led the pursuit at the intersection of Hayters Gap Road and Route 19, and it ended in the Honaker, Va. area.

The sheriff’s office said the driver got out of the vehicle and ran. The suspect — later identified as Timothy O’Bryan Taylor, 26, of Honaker — was tracked by a K-9 by VSP, but the track was called off after he crossed a nearby river.

Taylor was charged with felony elude, driving revoked and other traffic charges. He also reportedly has outstanding felony warrants out of Russell County, Va.

Anyone who may know where Taylor is asked to call the Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office at 276-676-6277 or the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at 276-889-8033.

