Greta Van Susteren out as MSNBC host

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In a June 19, 2013 file photo, Greta Van Susteren of FOX News Channel listens as Gary Pruitt, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Associated Press, speaks at the National Press Club (NPC) in Washington. Starting Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2016, Van Susteren is out as a nighttime host on Fox News Channel, replaced temporarily by Brit Hume. Fox did not publicly explain Van Susteren's abrupt exit after 14 years, although a person close to the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity described it as a financial disagreement. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Greta Van Susteren has lost her nightly show on MSNBC, not quite six months after she started at the network.

Van Susteren tweeted Thursday afternoon that “I am out at MSNBC.” The network confirmed it, and said she will be replaced at the 6 p.m. hour by a show hosted by Ari Melber.

Van Susteren started her nightly show on MSNBC on Jan. 9. She was a longtime host at Fox News Channel, but left the network last summer. She’s had the cable news hat trick: programs on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC.

