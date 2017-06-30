Golf-A-Thon set to kick off Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities teenager is using the holiday weekend to raise awareness for a cause that hits close to home.

13-year-old Graham McCalman is taking on the task of hosting a Golf-A-Thon over four days in four different states to honor his grandfather, Pete.

Pete McCalman was diagnosed with multiple myeloma (cancer of the blood) in 2011 and died five years later.

Pete and Graham McCalman shared a love of golf, and in 2015, they fulfilled a shared dream by attending the British Open Championship together in St. Andrews, Scotland.

Graham McCalman wanted to find a way to raise awareness and pay tribute to his grandfather at the same time.

“I had such a such a good relationship with grandfather. He got me started on golf,” Graham McCalman said.When he passed away last year we thought we should do something in memory of him. Golf was the first thing that came to mind.

Graham McCalman’s goal is to raise awareness about myeloma and to raise funds for a cure.

He will hold Golf-A-Thon events in Johnson City on Saturday, July 1 at the Johnson City Country Club and in Bristol, VA at the Clear Creek Golf Club on Tuesday, July 4.

On July 2, Graham will be hosting his Golf-A-Thon at the Providence Country Club in Charlotte, NC and at the Furman Golf Club in Greeneville, SC on July 3.

You can donate to the cause by visiting http://give.myeloma.org/Golf-a-Thon17

