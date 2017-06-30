Flag display honors 100th Kingsport Independence Day

In honor of Kingsport’s 100th Independence Day a special flag display has been created at Veterans Memorial Park on Fort Henry Drive.

The Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council formed the centennial design by using hundreds of small, donated flags.

TC-MAC President, Ernie Rumsby, said the location of the flags at Veterans Memorial Park gives the display extra meaning.

“Those folks that their names are inscribed on these slabs of granite if they were here today they would also want to say happy birthday to Kingsport,” said Rumsby.

The flag display will remain on the grounds of the memorial park through Independence Day.