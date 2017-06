JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s head football coach Carl Torbish announced this morning that defensive line coach Scott Brumett has been relieved of his duties.

Torbush said a search for a new defensive line coach will begin immediately.

