Charges dropped against juveniles in Gatlinburg wildfires

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Prosecutors have dropped charges against the two juveniles that were initially labeled as being responsible for starting Tennessee’s largest and deadliest wildfire this century.

Fourth Judicial District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn has filed an order dismissing the charges against the juveniles, according to attorney Greg Isaacs.

Isaacs said an explanation as to the reasons for the dismissal will be provided during a news conference at 1:00 p.m. We are efforting to stream video of the conference on WJHL.com.