Are fireworks legal where I live? Check out this list.

The following is breakdown of fireworks rules from each city and county in our area:

Johnson City – NO: Johnson City officials say it is illegal to have consumer fireworks within the city limits of Johnson City, and are extremely dangerous and pose a risk to people and property. They advise that the best way to enjoy fireworks is to watch a professional show, such as the Pepsi Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks at Freedom Hall.

Washington County, TN – YES: It is legal to own, shoot and buy fireworks in Washington County, Tenn.

Jonesborough – NO: You can’t sell or shoot anything that goes off like a firecracker or goes up in the sky.

Kingsport – NO: It is illegal to sell, possess with the intent to shoot, or shoot fireworks in the City of Kingsport. Sparklers are also prohibited.

Sullivan County- YES: Fireworks are legal to shoot in Sullivan County until 12 p.m. on holidays and the eve of a holiday such as July 4 and New Years, and 2-10 p.m. on days other than holidays.

Rogersville – YES: Residents can shoot fireworks on their own property.

Hawkins County – YES: It is legal to shoot fireworks in Hawkins County when it comes to personal use of fireworks. However, it is unlawful to explode or ignite fireworks within 600 feet of any church, hospital, asylum, public school or within 200 feet of where fireworks are stored, sold or offered for sale. It is prohibited to ignite or discharge any permissible articles of fireworks within or throw any permissible articles of fireworks from a motor vehicle while within, nor shall any person place or throw ignited article of fireworks into or at a motor vehicle, or at or near any person or group of people.

Elizabethton – YES: Fireworks may be discharged in the city between June 20 and July 5, and December 10 through January 2. No fireworks allowed between 11 p.m. and noon (except on New Year’s Day when the ban starts at 12:30 a.m.). Fireworks are prohibited within 600 feet of any church, hospital or public school when they’re occupied.

Carter County – YES: Fireworks are legal for personal use in Carter County.

Mountain City – YES: Residents are allowed to shoot fireworks at any time within the Mountain City limits.

Greeneville – NO: Residents are not allowed to shoot fireworks at any time inside the city.

Greene County – YES: Fireworks are legal for personal use in Greene County.

Bristol, TN – YES: Residential fireworks displays are allowed in Bristol, Tenn. Permits must be obtained through the city’s fire chief.

Bristol, VA – NO: Fireworks are illegal for personal use in Bristol, Va. No sales are permitted within the city. Sparklers, though, are not considered illegal.

Washington County, VA – NO: Any fireworks that explode, travel laterally, rise in the air, fire projectiles in the air — such as firecrackers, skyrockets, bottle rockets, Roman candles, torpedoes — are prohibited. Sparklers, fountains, Pharaoh’s serpents, pinwheels and whirligigs are permitted.

Abingdon, VA – NO: Firecrackers, skyrockets, bottle rockets, Roman candles, torpedoes and any fireworks that explode, travel laterally, rise into the air or fire projectiles into the air are prohibited. Sparklers, fountains, Pharaoh’s serpents, pinwheels and whirligigs are permitted in Abingdon, Va.

