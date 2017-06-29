WJHL obtains surveillance photo of Kingsport fugitives spotted in Pennsylvania

(WJHL) – News Channel 11 obtained a photo taken from surveillance video of the last verified sighting of two people wanted by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for their connection with a robbery and shooting that happened on June 20 in Kingsport.

Earlier this week, New York State Police told us that Jarret Cole Heitmann and Makayla Danielle Stilwell were spotted at a Walmart in Matamoras, Pennsylvania on June 24 at 7:30 a.m.

TBI officials said the pair’s stop at the Walmart store in Pennsylvania was the latest verified sighting they were notified about.

On Thursday, News Channel 11 obtained a surveillance photo from the June 24 sighting at Walmart of Heitmann and Stilwell from the Eastern Pike Regional Police Department in Matamoras.

Heitmann and Stilwell both face charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and especially aggravated robbery.

We told you earlier that New York State Police and other surrounding police agencies were all alerted about the sighting, and that an investigation is ongoing.

TBI officials said the couple remains at large.

