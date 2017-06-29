TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Old Fordtown Road in Sullivan Co. closed for emergency repairs

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Highway Department reports Old Fordtown Road between the intersection of Hidden Valley Road and Jackson Hollow Road is closed.

The highway department says that portion is not open to traffic due to “needed roadway slide repair” and it’s not known how long the road will be closed, due to “nature of needed repair work”

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.

News Channel 11 took these pictures of the road. It appears part of the road gave way, making it unsafe for drivers to pass through.

We are following this story. We’ll post more details as they become available.