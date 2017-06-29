Tractor Trailer hauling 43,000 pounds of paper crashes in Glade Spring, Va.

GLADE SPRING, VA (WJHL) – A tractor trailer hauling 43,000 pounds of paper has overturned just off of Interstate 81 at Exit 29 in Glade Spring.

Virginia State Police said they received the call about the crash around 12:30 this afternoon. No word yet about what may have caused the crash but News Channel 11 obtained a photo showing the tractor trailer overturned onto its side.

The trailer is still blocking the Northbound exit off ramp and VSP says it will be closed until further notice. But troopers hope to have it reopened by the end of the night.

VSP identified the driver as Jonah L. Daniel. State police charged him with reckless driving and failure to maintain control. Police told News Channel 11 the tractor trailer was hauling the paper to New Jersey and it belongs to Trainco Logistics based in Chattanooga, TN.

Hazmat crews were on scene due to a minor fuel leak from the trailor.

VSP said it did not receive any reports of injuries but the crash is still under investigation.

