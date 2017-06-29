Sinkhole forms, closes portion of Main Street in Mount Carmel

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

MOUNT CARMEL, TN (WJHL) – Mount Carmel officials said they are stumped by a continuing problem of sinkholes in the same spot.

Part of Main Street is currently closed as crews work to fix the hole. Officials said they are breaking up and removing the most recent patch to see what is going on underneath.

They said there are two sewer lines and a watch line underneath, as well as a gas line nearby.

The area in the 200 block of Main Street has had sinkholes in the past, and the town mayor said it was actually just recently repaired.

In an effort to find a permanent fix, engineers are coming in to check the geography of the area to see if that is playing a part in the problem.

PHOTOS: Sinkhole forms, closes portion of Main Street in Mount Carmel

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s