Sinkhole forms, closes portion of Main Street in Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL, TN (WJHL) – Mount Carmel officials said they are stumped by a continuing problem of sinkholes in the same spot.

Part of Main Street is currently closed as crews work to fix the hole. Officials said they are breaking up and removing the most recent patch to see what is going on underneath.

They said there are two sewer lines and a watch line underneath, as well as a gas line nearby.

The area in the 200 block of Main Street has had sinkholes in the past, and the town mayor said it was actually just recently repaired.

In an effort to find a permanent fix, engineers are coming in to check the geography of the area to see if that is playing a part in the problem.

