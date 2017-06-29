Sayers heads to Australia with U.S. U-18 Women¹s National Team

CANBERRA, Australia (June 29, 2017) – East Tennessee State University women’s soccer head coach Adam Sayers will continue his stint with the United States Women’s Soccer program.

Sayers – who has spent the last two years working with the U.S. youth women’s national teams – travelled to Australia with the U.S. Under-18 Women’s National Team on Wednesday.

During his time in Canberra, the capital of Australia, Sayers will work in a sport science role with U-18 WNT as they spend two weeks training and playing three matches.

“It’s always an honor to work with US Soccer and the youth women’s national teams,” said Sayers. “Working with some of the best coaches and staff members in the USA is a pleasure and a fantastic educational experience. I’m extremely proud to be involved.”

USA play against the Under-20 teams from Canada and Australia (twice). The USA will face Canada on July 6 and then play Australia on July 10 and July 12. All the games will be played in Canberra.