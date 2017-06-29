Pilot Flying J trial set for October 31 in Chattanooga

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Pilot Flying J Headquarters, located in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Almost four years after FBI investigators conducted a raid at the Pilot Flying J headquarters in West Knoxville, a trial date has been set for Pilot Flying J.

Pilot Flying J trial will begin on October 31, 2017 in Chattanooga. Pilot Flying J is accused of fraudulently withholding fuel rebates and discounts from customers.

The trial is expected to last 4-6 weeks. The prosecution and defense said they each need 20-30 days to present evidence and testimony in the trial. The trial was moved to Chattanooga because of the publicity surrounding the case in Knoxville.

The company has already paid a $92 million federal penalty and spent $85 million on a class-action settlement.

