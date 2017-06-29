Pilot Flying J trial set for October 31 in Chattanooga

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Almost four years after FBI investigators conducted a raid at the Pilot Flying J headquarters in West Knoxville, a trial date has been set for Pilot Flying J.

Pilot Flying J trial will begin on October 31, 2017 in Chattanooga. Pilot Flying J is accused of fraudulently withholding fuel rebates and discounts from customers.

The trial is expected to last 4-6 weeks. The prosecution and defense said they each need 20-30 days to present evidence and testimony in the trial. The trial was moved to Chattanooga because of the publicity surrounding the case in Knoxville.

In Chattanooga ahead of the Pilot Flying J hearing in federal court. @6News pic.twitter.com/IvMOrN9SzY — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) June 29, 2017

The company has already paid a $92 million federal penalty and spent $85 million on a class-action settlement.