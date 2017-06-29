One-pot meth lab found in Pound, Va. home

POUND, VA (WJHL) – Pound, Va. Police Department officers said they found a one-pot methamphetamine lab while at a home in the 11000 block of Highland Avenue in Pound, Va.

While police were at the home, they smelled a strong chemical coming from inside and outside of the home.

Police obtained a search warrant, which was executed around 1 a.m. Thursday.

During the search, police found and seized precursors to manufacture methamphetamine, as well as a one-pot methamphetamine lab.

Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Drug Task Force assisted Pound officers.

According to the release, the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chief Tony R. Baker at 276-298-7020, or use the anonymous tip line on Pound Police Department’s website.

