JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Multiple crashes have been reported on Interstate 26 eastbound and westbound in Johnson City this evening.

Multiple crashes have occurred — one on I26 eastbound at mile marker 20, another one at East Watauga Avenue on I26 westbound, and another on I26 eastbound on North Roan Street.

According to Washington County dispatchers, no injuries were reported in the crashes.

