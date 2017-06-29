Motion for new trial denied for Tri-Cities man sentenced in beating, hog-tying case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A judge denied a motion for a new trial for a northeast Tennessee man who was recently sentenced for beating and hog-tying his wife.

On Thursday morning, Luis Olivera’s attorney allegedly gave eight different grounds for requesting a new trial and the judge rejected each one. The judge ordered that he be turned over to the department of corrections at the earliest possible time.

Before the motion for a new trial, Olivera’s attorney made a motion to withdraw from the case because Olivera requested new council. That motion was denied.

Last month, we reported Olivera will spend 12 years in prison.

Judge Lisa Rice sentenced Luis Olivera after he was convicted of aggravated assault and kidnapping against his ex-wife. The sentence is to be served at 100 percent, meaning Olivera will not be eligible for parole.

In March, a jury found Olivera guilty of attacking his ex-wife inside her Jonesborough home and tying her ankles and wrists with zip-ties in December of 2015, as their young son hid in a closet.