Kingsport Police search for missing, possibly endangered 59-year-old woman

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officers are searching for a missing and possibly endangered 59-year-old woman.

According to a KPD news release, Tomorrow — aka Tammy — L. Statzer, of Kingsport, was reported missing on June 17 by an acquaintance who said he had been out of touch with her for over a week and was worried about her.

Detectives later determined that Statzer had moved out of her apartment in Maple Oak Apartments in Kingsport and had been living with a friend in another apartment in the same complex while in between homes.

According to a release, detectives learned that Statzer had reportedly left to go look at another apartment on Fort Henry Drive on June 9, but had not been heard from since.

Police said Statzer left all of her clothing and belongings behind and has not yet returned for them.

Statzer is also believed to go by the name Tammy Statzer. She is around 5-foot-6 inches tall, weighs approximately 185 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Detectives said due to some health issues in her medical history, they are concerned about her overall safety and welfare.

Statzer has been entered into NCIC as a missing and endangered person.

Anyone with information is asked to call KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 246-9111.

Police said anyone who may see her is asked to keep her in sight until police arrive.

To submit a tip anonymously, visit https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.

