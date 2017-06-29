Kingsport City Schools superintendent speaks out about resigning; search is on for replacement

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport City Schools is in search of a new superintendent after their current one announced his resignation.

Dr. Lyle Ailshie has been with Kingsport City Schools for five years, but has accepted a position as Tennessee Deputy Education Commissioner.

Board of Education President, Eric Hyche said Dr. Ailshie has accomplished a lot.

“DB Excel which is our online blended learning high school, he was instrumental in making that be a reality. He’s also been instrumental in the planning for the Regional Science and Technology Center,” Hyche said.

During his tenure, KCS was named an Achievement Award District by the Tennessee Center for Performing Excellence and the winner of the 2014 Score Prize.

But he believes his best achievement is creating a culture of excellence.

“We have so many wonderful people that do world class things everyday. And I hope that we’ve created a culture that they understand that we want to support our teachers, our principals, our bus drivers, whatever role that they may play,” Ailshie said.

“He’s challenged us, he’s pushed us and we’re a better school system because of his five years here,” Hyche explained.

On August 11, Dr. Ailshie will resign from KCS and begin his new job three days later.

He says he is excited for the future of education.

“We’re trying to help students get an experience of some sort of that early post-secondary field and look so that they can build confidence and know that they can really go on to post-secondary,” he said.

When it comes to finding his replacement, he hopes whoever is chosen will continue to support and empower the employees and that they bring in fresh new ideas.

He wants Kingsport City Schools to remember one thing, “I will carry every one of them, a piece of them with me for the rest of my life.”

The Board of Education will vote on an interim superintendent during its next board meeting which is scheduled for July 6.

It also plans to hire a search firm to help select a permanent replacement.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.