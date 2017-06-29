JCPD: Suspect who took flag from Woodstone community entrance turns self in

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department investigators said an 18-year-old has turned himself into police for the flag theft at the Woodstone community entrance in Johnson City earlier this month.

We told you earlier that police said the suspect, captured in a surveillance photo at the entrance of Woodstone on East Oakland Avenue on June 3, cut the lanyard and stole the American flag, as well as the State of Tennessee flag from the flag pole.

On Tuesday, detectives said Austin Stanley of Piney Flats turned himself into police.

Stanley was cited for misdemeanor theft.

Police also told us that they believe Stanley was out of town when the flags were taken from the Johnson City Veterans Memorial. He was not charged for that incident.

The flag theft at Woodstone happened the week after the flags were taken from the Veterans Memorial.

Detectives are still searching for the person or people responsible for the flag thefts at the Veterans Memorial.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Johnson City Police Department. C

