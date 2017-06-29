JCPD officers arrest man on theft of property, identity theft charges

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man on identity theft and theft of property charges.

According to a JCPD news release, Thomas Edward Evans, 30, was charged with 15 counts of identity theft and 15 counts of theft of property under $1,000.

Evans’ arrest was the result of two separate investigations where victims said their debit or credit cards were taken and used at multiple locations in Johnson City.

Police located Evans at his home and was arrested.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $167,000 bond.

Evans was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.