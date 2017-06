JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man on false reporting charges on Wednesday.

Police charged Cody Cox, 31, with false reporting.

Investigators said Cox was cut multiple times inside a vehicle on Plymouth Road on June 21.

Cox told police he had been stabbed during a robbery attempt.

Detectives determined that no robbery took place and Cox was stabbed by a friend who was defending himself against Cox.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.