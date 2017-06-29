JCPD: Man charged after trying to pass counterfeit $20 bill at Johnson City Public Library

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man on charges of criminal simulation Wednesday.

According to a JCPD news release, officers were called to the Johnson City Public Library, 100 W. Millard St., around 5:40 p.m. in reference to someone using a counterfeit $20 bill.

Employees told police that Thomas H. Mink, 72, entered the library and asked for change for a $20 bill. The employee noticed that it appeared to be counterfeit and called police.

After confirming the bill was counterfeit, Mink was arrested and charged with criminal simulation.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $5,000 bond.

Mink was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

