Hawkins Co. mobile home fire sparks brush fire

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) Firefighters in Hawkins County battled an early morning brush fire on Thursday.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office said it started as a mobile home fire in the Beech Creek area but spread to nearby brush. The mobile home was vacant and was destroyed in the blaze.

The sheriff’s office said no one was hurt. Crews were able to keep the fire contained to the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

