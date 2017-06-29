Franklin Woods adds second robot to Da Vinci XI surgical system

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The most advanced technology in robotic surgery has made it’s way to our area.

Franklin Woods Community Hospital has added a second robot to their surgical system — the Da Vinci XI.

Designed for unique procedures, this machine has four arms, which are operated by a surgeon from the control panel.

By using this new tool, doctors are able to make smaller incisions.

This new version not only makes surgery less invasive, but safer.

The first surgery was performed last week and the patient was able to go home just three days later.

