Carter County’s animal control problem creating issues in Washington County

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Carter County’s animal control problems are hurting more than just Carter County, according to a Community Watchdog investigation.

For the last year, the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter has remained the focus of controversy for everything from suspected wrongdoing, funding shortcomings and lack of space. Most recently, Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey stepped down as head of operations.

Before he left, he told us not only will it take resources to turn around the problems in Carter County, it will also take a change in mindset, so that people do their part to spay and neuter their animals.

“We’ve got a serious problem,” he said. “It’s obvious that we have an overwhelming population of animals that aren’t being cared for.”

The problems in Carter County are now causing issues for its neighbors in Washington County. Tonight at six on News Channel 11 we’ll tell you why the animals are the ones now paying the price.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.