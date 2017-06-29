BTES issues warning about phone scam targeting customers

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Bristol Tennessee Essential Services says it wants to warn about a phone scam targeting utility customers in our area.

The caller allegedly presents themselves as a representative of the City of Bristol and tells the victim their account is past due and threatens power disconnection unless credit card information is given over the phone or a pre-paid gift card.

The following is from BTES:

“BTES does not initiate calls to our customers requesting payments outside of our normal methods,” said Mike

Browder, CEO of BTES. “Our customers can pay by credit card, but they go through our website to set that up.”

BTES is urging customers to remain vigilant. Anyone receiving a suspicious call should not give out personal information, including account or credit card

numbers. If you receive a suspicious phone call and the number is presented on your caller ID, document the

telephone number and report it to BTES and local authorities. To verify the authenticity of anyone claiming to be a representative of BTES, call BTES’ main line at 423-968-1526. “We strive to make our customers aware of potential scams so they can protect themselves from becoming victims

of identity theft and other fraudulent activities,” said Browder.