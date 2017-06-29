Bartolo Colon designated for assignment by Braves

Bartolo Colon
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bartolo Colon throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

ATLANTA (AP) – Right-hander Bartolo Colon has been designated for assignment by the Atlanta Braves, one day after the 44-year-old right-hander dropped to 2-8.

Pitching for the first time since going on the disabled list with a strained left oblique on June 6, Colon allowed six runs, eight hits and three walks in four innings in during Wednesday night’s 7-4 loss at San Diego.

Colon has an 8.14 ERA in 13 starts, unable to find the form that made him a former AL Cy Young Award winner and a 235-game winner.

Unless Colon is traded or claimed on waivers, the Braves would be responsible for the remainder of his $12.5 million salary. If he is released and signs with another team, the new club would be responsible for only a prorated share of the $535,000 minimum.

Left-hander Rex Brothers was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

