Virginia deputies search for suspect in sexual abuse of dog

WINDSOR, VA (WAVY) – Investigators in Isle of Wight County are searching for someone they said sexually abused a dog with a broom handle.

According to Lt. Tommy Potter with the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office, a Good Samaritan found the dog on Tyler Drive in Windsor. She was in rough shape.

“The dog received some veterinary care here in the county and then ultimately was sent to a rescue in northern Virginia,” Potter said.

According to Potter, the staff at Homeward Trails Animal Rescue in Arlington noticed the dog, who has been named Huggles, wasn’t getting better, so they performed surgery.

“When they did that exploratory surgery, they found approximately three or three and a half-inch end of a broom handle that was in the dog …this is something that is malicious. This is not something that got there by accident,” he said.

Potter said the case is made more difficult by the lack of investigative evidence or techniques used in cases involving people. There is no DNA, no fingerprints. Potter is hoping word of mouth helps catch the suspect.

“Somebody that did this in their own sadistic type of way, they’re going to brag about this to somebody. Somebody that does this type of thing is going to think this is funny and it’s not. I’m hoping that they may have told somebody in a laughing, joking, cruel, sadistic manner. I’m hoping somebody knows something. That’s how we’re going to do this,” he said.

A fundraising website has raised close to $8,000 to help with the dog’s medical bills. Huggles is now living with a foster family, according to a Facebook post by Homeward Trails Animal Rescue.

PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 in connection with the case.

Anyone with information about this case should call the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.