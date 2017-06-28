Vehicle crashes into building on Princeton Road in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – At least one person was taken into custody after an SUV crashed into a business on Princeton Road Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Princeton Road.

News Channel 11 crews arrived on scene shortly after and said it appears that two vehicles — a Mazda and a Nissan SUV — were involved in the crash, and said the Nissan ended up crashing into the building.

Our photographer at the scene witnessed one person undergoing what appeared to be a sobriety test and was then taken into custody by officers.

