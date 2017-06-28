THP: Crash involving car, truck reported on Highway 19E in Carter Co.

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol said wearing a seat belt saved a teenager’s life Wednesday in Carter County.

A THP spokesperson said the driver pulled out from Lacy Hollow Road right into the path of a truck on Highway 19E Wednesday afternoon.

The truck was hauling salvage parts from vehicles.

THP said the driver of the car was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck only suffered minor injuries and was not transported.

Charges are pending in the crash.

