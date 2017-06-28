Thompson Metal Monster Truck Madness to invade BMS on July 15

BRISTOL, Tenn. (June 28, 2017) – Fans will want to head to The World’s Fastest Half-Mile on Saturday, July 15 for an evening of crushing chaos as the kings of carnage compete at the Thompson Metal Monster Truck Madness presented by Beef ‘O’ Brady’s.

Monster trucks that will perform at The Last Great Colosseum include the original monster truck Bigfoot, fan favorite Avenger, Dirt Crew, Stone Crusher, Hooked, Quad Chaos, Wrecking Crew and local Bristol favorite, War Wizard. The eight trucks will compete in two disciplines: racing and the fan-favorite freestyle.

“If you are into Monster Trucks or an avid fan of motorsports, it really doesn’t get any better than watching these awesome beasts perform incredible maneuvers in the Bristol infield,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “This show will feature some of the most popular Monster Trucks in the country and they’re going to put on an awesome show for our guests.”

Fans should arrive early when the gates open at 5 p.m. for the Beef ‘O’Brady’s Pit Party to grab a photo beside the massive Bigfoot and meet all eight monster truck drivers who power these 2,000-horsepower brutes, purchase tickets for a ride in the Mighty Monster bus and enjoy all the pre-race festivities. Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Family Sports Pub will provide balloons and coupons for a free kid’s meal, redeemable at locations in Johnson City and Elizabethton, at the entrance to the pit party. There will also be a post even pit party following the conclusion of the show.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. In addition to the monster trucks, the event will feature a drifting exhibition by East Tennessee Drift, Team FMX motocross performing their high flying acrobatic show and the fan-favorite, car-eating monster, Megasaurus.

Prior to the event, Bigfoot will be on display Friday, July 14, 5:30-7 p.m. at the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s located at 173 Hudson Drive, Elizabethton, Tenn.

General admission tickets for this night of family fun are $20 ($25 day of) with advance purchase. Tickets for kids 12 and under are only $5. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 423-BRISTOL or visit www.BristolMotorSpeedway.com.