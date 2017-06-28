Southwest Virginia man sentenced to 7 years, loses hunting privileges in poaching case

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A southwest Virginia man is finding himself on the other side of the law for allegedly poaching four elk, three deer, a black bear and a bobcat.

Nelson Drummond was sentenced on June 19 to 2,370 days and 6 months of incarceration, that’s a total of 7 years behind bars. In addition, he will lose his hunting privileges for five years and has been ordered to pay $25,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors said Drummond used a Henry .22-lever action rifled equipped with laser sight to “for illegally poaching animals”

Officers with the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries said they found videos and pictures of Drummond with several of the animals.

One of the videos allegedly showed Drummond shooting a deer, taking the dead animal to Conaway Bridge and laughing as he tossed the animal over the side of the bridge and onto the road below.

Judge Henry Barringer stated in court report, “There is no reason to kill animals in that nature,” and described Drummond’s actions as “cruel.”

The prosecutor, Commonwealth’s Attorney Gerald Arrington, called on witnesses from the Department of Game to testify how Drummond’s conduct affects the hunting and game populations in Buchanan County.

Leon Boyd, President of the Southwest Virginia Elk Foundation and a member of the Board of Directors for the Department of Game, explained the foundation, — through local companies and private donors of money, time and equipment — had contributed over $100,000 to maintain the elk habitat in Buchanan County.