Schrotenboer resigns from King swimming

BRISTOL, Tenn. – King University Director of Athletics David Hicks announced on Wednesday that swimming head coach Jordan Schrotenboer has resigned to take an NCAA Division I coaching appointment. Schrotenboer will be an assistant at North Carolina State University.



“Jordan is an incredibly talented swim coach – that’s why we hired him two years ago,” Hicks said. “That one of the top Division I programs in the country would come calling is not a shock, and anyone who knows Jordan understands that his talents will make NC State an even better program.”

Under Schrotenboer’s tutelage the last two years, the men’s and women’s swim team made significant strides, becoming a competitive team in the Appalachian Swimming Conference (ASC). The point totals from the 2017 ASC Championships represented the highest point totals in program history, and 54 student-athletes swam personal best-times at the meet.

During his two years as head coach, nearly every school record was broken, setting 103 school records in that time. The Tornado broke 77 school records during the 2016-17 season, including 19 at the ASC Championships.

Outside of the pool, Schrotenboer teams carried a GPA above 3.00. Combined the men’s and women’s swim teams carried a 3.29 team GPA during his tenure, and were great ambassadors for King in the community and throughout the region.

The NC State men finished fourth and the women took seventh at the NCAA National Championships a season ago.

A national search for the next swimming coach will begin immediately.