Royals wallop Johnson City native Daniel Norris to beat Tigers, 8-2

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers’ revamped batting order managed two solo home runs but little else on Wednesday night in a 8-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

Alex Avila, the No. 2 hitter, and Miguel Cabrera, now hitting fourth, both homered for the Tigers. Victor Martinez, the former clean-up hitter, went 1-for-4 with a single in his first game since being activated from the disabled list.

The Tigers snapped a modest two-game winning streak, while the Royals returned to the .500 mark.

Tigers starter Daniel Norris was lifted after his shortest start of 2017.

He allowed back-to-back mammoth home runs to Salvador Perez (451 feet) and Mike Moustakas (430 feet) in the fourth and couldn’t escape the inning.

NOTABLE

Manager Brad Ausmus had such a quick hook that reliever Warwick Saupold had only a short time to warm up in the bullpen before being summoned to the mound.

* Saupold allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings of relief. It was his first run given up since June 10, a span of 9 1/3 scoreless innings.

* Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera hit his 10th home run of the season in the sixth inning. Half of those home runs have come in the last 13 games.

* Alex Avila is 3-for-16 with eight strikeouts in his career against Royals starter Ian Kennedy. All three hits are home runs, including a solo shot in the fourth inning that put the Tigers on the board Wednesday night.