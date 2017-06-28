Public invited to tour ETSU football stadium on Thursday

Free stadium tour to be held on June 29

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
(Source: East Tennessee State University)

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – This Thursday, the public is invited to tour East Tennessee State University’s new football stadium.

The tour is free and open to the public and it will be held from noon until 5:00 p.m.

If you go, you are required to wear a hard hat and closed-toed shoes. Hard hats will be provided.

The athletics program recently held a tour on May 25 for its “100 Days to Kickoff” celebration. Buccaneer fans supported the cause, despite inclement weather.

Fans are encouraged to park on South Dossett Drive and enter by the arch near the east roundabout near the stadium.

ETSU opens it 2017 season on Saturday, September 2 when the Buccaneers hosts Limestone at 7:00 p.m. inside the new stadium.

Season tickets start at $100 and can be purchased by calling the ticket office at (423) 439-3878 or by clicking here.

June 30 is a priority deadline for those wanting to purchase season tickets.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s