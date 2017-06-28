Public invited to tour ETSU football stadium on Thursday

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – This Thursday, the public is invited to tour East Tennessee State University’s new football stadium.

The tour is free and open to the public and it will be held from noon until 5:00 p.m.

If you go, you are required to wear a hard hat and closed-toed shoes. Hard hats will be provided.

The athletics program recently held a tour on May 25 for its “100 Days to Kickoff” celebration. Buccaneer fans supported the cause, despite inclement weather.

Fans are encouraged to park on South Dossett Drive and enter by the arch near the east roundabout near the stadium.

ETSU opens it 2017 season on Saturday, September 2 when the Buccaneers hosts Limestone at 7:00 p.m. inside the new stadium.

Season tickets start at $100 and can be purchased by calling the ticket office at (423) 439-3878 or by clicking here.

June 30 is a priority deadline for those wanting to purchase season tickets.