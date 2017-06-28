Pat Summitt remembered on 1 year anniversary of her death

WATE Staff Published:
Tennessee's coach coach Pat Summitt, left, runs her teams practice session for the NCAA women's basketball tournament first round games in Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 17, 2007. Tennessee plays Drake on Sunday. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

KNOXVILLE, TN (WATE) — It has been one year since the death of legendary women’s basketball coach Pat Summitt. Many are remembering the Lady Vols coach Wednesday.

The University of Tennessee-Knoxville posted a tribute to the coach on its website. The university shared her history as a coach and how she changed the lives of many students.

Summitt died at the age of 64 to Alzheimer’s on June 28, 2016.

Fans are placing flowers and other tributes near the coach’s statue at Pat Summitt Plaza at the intersection of Lake Loudon Boulevard and Phillip Fulmer Way.

The Pat Summitt Foundation will be honoring her legacy throughout the day by posting video tributes on its website and on social media. The foundation encourages fans to use the hashtag “#ThanksPat” on social media.

