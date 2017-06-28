Pair charged after four meth labs seized at Pound, Va. home

POUND, VA (WJHL) – Pound Police Department detectives arrested two people after four methamphetamine labs were found during a search of a home on Old Mill Village Road.

According to a news release, detectives executed the search warrant at a home in the 11000 block of Old Mill Village Road, following a recent investigation into water meter tampering at the address.

Officials said water meter being tampered with led to the seizure of the four labs, which were located behind the home a few days ago.

Police arrested Joey Hensel Large, 34, and Christina Marie Large, 32.

Joey Large was charged with five counts of felony child endangerment, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of precursors to manufacture methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm and ammunition while being a convicted felon and maintaining a common nuisance.

Photos of the scene where meth labs were seized in Pound, Va. View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy of Pound Police Department Courtesy of Pound Police Department Courtesy of Pound Police Department Courtesy of Pound Police Department Joey and Christina Large - Courtesy of Pound Police Department

Christina Large was charged with five counts of felony child endangerment, possession of precursors to manufacture methamphetamine and conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine.

Pound Public Works and the Drug Task Force assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Pound Police Chief Tony Baker at 276-298-7020.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.