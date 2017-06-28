Paddington bear creator Michael Bond dies at 91

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2015 file photo, Michael Bond, the creator of Paddington Bear, poses with his Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE). Publisher HarperCollins says Michael Bond, creator of globe-trotting teddy Paddington bear, died on Tuesday June 27, 2017, aged 91. (John Stillwell/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) – Publisher HarperCollins says Michael Bond, the creator of globe-trotting teddy Paddington bear, has died aged 91.

The publisher says Bond died Tuesday at his home after a short illness.

(Source: CNN)

Ann-Janine Murtagh, executive publisher of HarperCollins Children’s Books, said the duffel-coated, Wellington boot-wearing bear “touched my own heart as a child and will live on in the hearts of future generations.”

The marmalade-loving bear who traveled from “Darkest Peru” to London’s Paddington station first appeared in “A Bear Called Paddington” in 1958. He went on to star in some 20 books and a feature film.

The books have sold some 35 million copies worldwide.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

