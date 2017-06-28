No shots fired, but calls prompt lockdown at military post

By ERIK SCHELZIG, Associated Press Published: Updated:
Authorities block an entrance to Redstone Arsenal, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Huntsville, Ala. The military post said in a tweet it was on lockdown Tuesday amid reports of possible active shooter, telling workers to "run hide fight." More than 30,000 government employees, civilians and contractors work daily at Redstone. It is home to Army missile defense programs and other military offices. (AP Photo/Eric Schultz)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Two 911 calls and a tweet about the possibility of an active shooter at a military installation set off a day of panic and confusion in Alabama.

The emergency calls came from within the Redstone Arsenal base near Huntsville on Tuesday and led the installation to tweet a warning to its 30,000 government employees, civilians and contractors: “run hide fight.”

At one point, Redstone spokesman Christopher Colster acknowledged he didn’t know whether the lockdown was part of a drill or an actual threat.

Garrison commander Col. Tom Holliday says an investigation found there was no active shooter and no shots were fired. He says authorities will continue to investigate what happened, including whether the 911 calls were part of a hoax.

An active shooter drill planned for Wednesday has been canceled.

